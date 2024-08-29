Paul Martin Purcell Sells 3,808 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,032,744.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.
  • On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

Sezzle Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ SEZL traded up $7.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.15. 57,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.13 million and a PE ratio of 59.87.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

