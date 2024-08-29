Paul Martin Purcell Sells 3,808 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,032,744.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.
- On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84.
- On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.
NASDAQ SEZL traded up $7.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.15. 57,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.13 million and a PE ratio of 59.87.
SEZL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
