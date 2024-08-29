Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $316,426.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $316,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,531,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $163.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.60.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

