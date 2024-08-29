Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.22

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 907625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,904,155 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,009. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 241.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

