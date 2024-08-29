PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $89.17

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.17, but opened at $92.65. PDD shares last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 7,704,729 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.70.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

