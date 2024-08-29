Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.09

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.09 and traded as high as $17.95. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.91%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

