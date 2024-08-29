Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.30

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.30 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 11338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petra Diamonds

In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($31,997.49). Corporate insiders own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

