Pinelawn Cemetery Announces Dividend of $18.50 (OTC:PLWN)

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 18.50 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance

Shares of PLWN stock remained flat at $572.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.45 and its 200 day moving average is $585.94. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 52 week low of $570.00 and a 52 week high of $610.00.

Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

