Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Buys $23,500.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,613,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,271.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,360 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,188.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $943.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,611 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $232,081.73.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $10,351.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,126 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $499,915.66.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 793 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,406.62.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $110,372.57.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $420,532.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.45 during trading on Thursday. 51,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,042. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

