Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 52,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 100,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

