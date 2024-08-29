Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,260 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock remained flat at $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27,595,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,449,145. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

