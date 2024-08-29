Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 7,897,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,331,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

