Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Plus500 stock remained flat at $31.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

