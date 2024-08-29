Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Plus500 Price Performance
Plus500 stock remained flat at $31.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $31.63.
About Plus500
