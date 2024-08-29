Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

