PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 321.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.5%.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 15,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,595. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

