Private Client Services LLC Sells 731 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Client Services LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE XOM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.56. 4,693,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,890,367. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $467.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

