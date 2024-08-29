Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0.6%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.39 and last traded at $170.15. 806,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,546,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,313 shares of company stock worth $57,539,677. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.



