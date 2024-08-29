Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

