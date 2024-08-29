ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Acquires $212,634.96 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $212,634.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,335,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,376,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49.

ProFrac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 541,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,846. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.85. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACDC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

