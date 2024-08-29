ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.28. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 82,834 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

ProKidney Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $548.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,264,462 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,175,458.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,175,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,735,339.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

