ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $122.32

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.32, but opened at $118.89. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $121.09, with a volume of 158,164 shares.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
