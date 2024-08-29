ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 78,055,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 141,883,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
