ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 78,055,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 141,883,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $107,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

