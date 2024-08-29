ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 9,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

