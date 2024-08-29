Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1368 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 644,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,145. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

