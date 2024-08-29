Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

PSTG stock traded down $7.93 on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 6,730,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 189.04, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,920 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

