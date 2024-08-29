Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG traded down $9.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,812. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

