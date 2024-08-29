Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.76, but opened at $51.01. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 2,374,213 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 187.36, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

