Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Up 9.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Qantas Airways Stock Up 9.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.
About Qantas Airways
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
