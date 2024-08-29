Quantfury Token (QTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.71 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $4.57 or 0.00007477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $28,040.11 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 4.57107567 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

