Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) COO Sells $701,030.23 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 597,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,365,000 after buying an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,133,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 435,751 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

