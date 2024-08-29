Radicle (RAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.50 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Radicle has a market cap of $60.35 million and $8.50 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001970 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,763,430 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

