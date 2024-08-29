Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Holdings Increased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Radware worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 7.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 67,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $968.55 million, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 0.98. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

