RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.11

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$117.11 and last traded at C$117.01, with a volume of 57928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$116.95.

RB Global Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$108.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5936353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.602 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

