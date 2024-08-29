Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 5,680 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of REGN traded down $20.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,178.93. 538,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,635. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,097.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,009.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

