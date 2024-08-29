Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

REGN traded down $20.36 on Thursday, reaching $1,178.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,635. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,097.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,009.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

