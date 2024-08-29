Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,606 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,191.45. The company had a trading volume of 257,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,020. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,094.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,008.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

