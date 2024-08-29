Request (REQ) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $79.02 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,178.48 or 0.99961946 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10310904 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,363,612.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.