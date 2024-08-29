Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 29th (AAV, ABL, AEO, AFRM, APLD, ARBK, ATGE, AVDL, BABA, BBWI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 29th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $223.00 target price on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 600 ($7.91) target price on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

South32 (LON:S32) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.73) price target on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

