Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 29th (AAV, ABL, AEO, AFRM, APLD, ARBK, ATGE, AVDL, BABA, BBWI)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 29th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $223.00 target price on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 600 ($7.91) target price on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

South32 (LON:S32) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.73) price target on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

