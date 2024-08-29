Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 29th (AKAM, ALCO, BMA, BRLT, CHRS, CIFR, FMX, GGAL, GPC, IBP)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 29th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.