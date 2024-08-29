Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 29th (AKAM, ALCO, BMA, BRLT, CHRS, CIFR, FMX, GGAL, GPC, IBP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 29th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akamai Technologies Inc alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.