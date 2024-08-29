Reviewing HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HMS Networks AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HMS Networks AB (publ) pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays out -16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -14.13% 11.39% 3.79%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HMS Networks AB (publ) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Networks AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential downside of 20.38%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than HMS Networks AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.61 7.54 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $249.53 billion 0.10 -$2.49 billion ($0.99) -7.48

HMS Networks AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS Networks AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats HMS Networks AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks. It also provides Ewon Cosy, an industrial VPN device for secure remote access; Ewon Flexy, an industrial device and IIoT gateways for flexible remote access and data services; Ewon Flexy Extension Cards, which allow to keep up with the evolution of communication technologies while protecting investment in the device; and Ewon Talk2M, an industrial cloud that enables its customers to access their assets; Ewon Netbiter, a gateway to remote connectivity for energy generation systems; and Argos, a IIoT cloud dashboard, as well as offers other IIoT softwares. In addition, the company offers Intesis protocol translators, air conditioner interfaces, AC Cloud control, and ST cloud control solutions; and PC interfaces, repeaters, bridges, routers, gateways, and safety solutions under the Ixxat brand. Further, it provides Owasys, a wireless communication platforms, as well as offers brand labeling, system, software, and maintenance solutions. The company offers its solutions to device manufactures, machine builders, system integrators, and end users. HMS Networks AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network (RAN) solutions for various network spectrum bands, including purpose-built and open RAN-prepared hardware and software. This segment also provides cloud RAN; transport solutions; passive and active antennas; and a range of service portfolios covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and managed network services. The Enterprise segment offers a global communications platform, including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprising private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It offers its services through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allmanna Telefon AB LM Ericsson and changed its name to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in January 1926. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

