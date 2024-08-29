REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.