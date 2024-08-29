Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DEO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $133.54. 684,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

