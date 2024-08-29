Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

Clorox stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.26. 919,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,613. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

