Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $5,212,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 537,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 197,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

