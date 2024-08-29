Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,399. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

