Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 974 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PEG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,985. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $81.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

