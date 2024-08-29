Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on EDUC
Educational Development Stock Performance
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.