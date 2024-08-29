Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Educational Development alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EDUC

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Educational Development Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

About Educational Development

(Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.