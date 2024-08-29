Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $62,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH traded down $12.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.12. 415,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.02. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $388.48.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.