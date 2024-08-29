Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 237,197 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.67. 1,872,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,218. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

