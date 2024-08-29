Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,127,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,127,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,400 shares of company stock worth $41,407,949 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.45. 1,197,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -265.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

