Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 6,025,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,348. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

